Scottsdale animal sanctuary needs help naming two orphaned baby mountain lions

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An East Valley animal sanctuary is asking for the public’s help to name two orphaned baby mountain lions. The Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center in Scottsdale received the adorable cubs after they became orphans. A driver hit the mother lion but she desperately tried to return to her cubs but died just as she reached them.

The orphaned lions were just weeks old when they were brought to the sanctuary and have been receiving care in their new furever home. The cute cubs now live in a spacious indoor enclosure and are vaccinated and protected from extreme temperatures.

As the young lions make Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center their permanent home, the sanctuary asks for the public’s help to name these furry brothers. There are three sets of names to choose from: Apache and Alpine, Zion and Bryce, and Echo and Dash. To cast your vote and help support the baby lions, click here. The contest ends on Sept. 9.

The sanctuary also hopes the naming contest will raise awareness of the vital funds needed to care for and support the animal’s development. “We are so excited to release this news as it will not only educate the public but also raise much-needed funds for these animals and everything we do here at Southwest Wildlife. We are excited about the journey ahead in helping to raise and rehabilitate the two cubs here at Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center,” said Founder and Director Linda Searles.

To learn more about how to support or sponsor an animal at the sanctuary, click here.

