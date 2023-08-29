Rapper 50 Cent postpones Phoenix concert due to extreme heat

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Rapper 50 Cent announced he is postponing his upcoming Phoenix show due to the Valley’s extreme heat. The rapper was set to perform on Tuesday at the Talking Stick Amphitheater, an outdoor venue in Phoenix, for his Final Lap Tour. He posted the news on Twitter, saying, “I’ll be back in Arizona soon! 116 degrees is dangerous for everyone.”

Due to extreme heat, the show tomorrow in Phoenix, AZ is being postponed. For anyone who would like a refund, please go to point of purchase for instructions. I’ll be back in Arizona soon! 116 degrees is dangerous for everyone 🤷🏽‍♂️ #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi pic.twitter.com/c9qcjmOJvI — 50cent (@50cent) August 29, 2023

Fans looking for a refund can go to their point of purchase for instructions, 50 Cent said. This is the second concert this year to be postponed due to the extremely hot temperatures. Last month, rock band Disturbed postponed their Phoenix show due to the excessive heat causing equipment problems.

