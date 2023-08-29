Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Rapper 50 Cent postpones Phoenix concert due to extreme heat

50 Cent performs at the Wireless Music Festival, Finsbury Park on Sunday, July 9, 2023 in...
50 Cent performs at the Wireless Music Festival, Finsbury Park on Sunday, July 9, 2023 in London. (Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)(Scott Garfitt | Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:38 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Rapper 50 Cent announced he is postponing his upcoming Phoenix show due to the Valley’s extreme heat. The rapper was set to perform on Tuesday at the Talking Stick Amphitheater, an outdoor venue in Phoenix, for his Final Lap Tour. He posted the news on Twitter, saying, “I’ll be back in Arizona soon! 116 degrees is dangerous for everyone.”

Fans looking for a refund can go to their point of purchase for instructions, 50 Cent said. This is the second concert this year to be postponed due to the extremely hot temperatures. Last month, rock band Disturbed postponed their Phoenix show due to the excessive heat causing equipment problems.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It probably won't rain overnight.
Blowing dust, some rain possible around Phoenix from ‘Harold’ moisture
Expect heavy delays throughout the morning.
I-10 reopens near downtown Phoenix after man ‘lowered to safety’ from overpass bridge
The medical examiner said she got overheated and fell.
Cause of death revealed for hiker who went missing in north Phoenix
Police took custody of the vehicle, and Nick says he is out the $75,000 he spent.
Arizona buyer of Ford Bronco stolen from Michigan factory loses $75,000
Chou’s Kitchen is in Tempe while Kiss the Cook is in Glendale.
Tuna kept past discard date, raw fish above greens found at Phoenix-area restaurants

Latest News

Sprowl’s two youngest children are 10 and 7 years old.
Young Gilbert siblings lose father in mass shooting at California bar
Larsen said her sister went to lie down and never got up.
Family warns the dangers of Arizona heat after relative dies
A family is in mourning after a father who has two children in Gilbert was killed in a shooting...
Family grieves father who has Arizona kids killed in bar shooting
Rebecca Lux feels horrible that Jones spent so much time on death row.
Sister of girl killed in 1994 supports Barry Jones recent release from death row