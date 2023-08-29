Your Life
Prosecutors charge Mesa man as alleged serial rapist after initially dismissing previous cases

James Estep was charged with 24 felonies.
By David Baker
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:45 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Days after a Mesa man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his fifth victim, prosecutors formally charged him on Monday in connection to a string of attacks. James Estep is now facing 24 charges, including kidnapping, sexual assault, aggravated assault and kidnapping.

Investigators say the first victim was raped on May 2, 2021, near near McDowell and Greenfield roads. No arrest was made until this year. According to police, Estep then raped a woman at a church parking lot near Stapley and University drives on April 16. Investigators say DNA from the case linked him to the 2021 attack. Prosecutors later said they didn’t have enough evidence for a conviction and sent the cases back to police.

The third attack happened on June 27, when court paperwork said Estep restrained and kidnapped the victim, but no other details were given.

On July 2, police say Estep met the victim at a Tempe bar and agreed to go to his home. That’s where he wouldn’t let her leave his house and raped her, investigators said. During an interview with detectives, Estep said he didn’t remember what he did that day and asked to “check his Facebook for an idea,” according to court documents. When he was asked about the woman he had sex with that night, Estep asked for a lawyer.

The latest attack happened on Tuesday night. Court paperwork says Estep offered a 15-year-old girl a ride from the light rail station at Main Street and Alma School Road. She said she originally said no, but then he pressured her into getting into his SUV. Police said Estep drove her to the area of Loop 101 and Apache Boulevard and raped her. She tried to fight him off, but he was punching and strangling her, court documents said. Following the sexual assault, the victim reportedly ran to a neighbor’s home, where she called the police. Tempe Police are handling this case.

Mesa Police handled and submitted the first four cases to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. County Attorney Rachel Mitchell confirmed they sent the cases back, requesting more information. Her office dropped the charges against Estep as they continued to work with Mesa Police.

