Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Phoenix students raise $2,000 for Maui charity selling art

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s
Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's | The students sold all 300 art pieces and raised $2,000 for a Maui charity.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:18 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — What you will see in this morning’s segment is more than artwork. It’s art for a cause. Some local junior high students are doing Something Good by raising money to send to Maui in the wake of the wildfires.

Kids at Madison Meadows Middle School have been creating art inspired by the iconic hibiscus flower, which is Hawaii’s state flower. The hibiscus is deeply rooted in Hawaiian culture and traditions. On Monday night, the students held an art sale featuring all sorts of work showcasing the hibiscus. The goal — to raise money for schools affected by the Maui fires.

The students were very creative, using various mediums and tools. There were hibiscus flowers painted in watercolors, some created with markers and pencils, and even some 3D art. Each piece of art sold for a donation of $5, and some folks with big hearts gave more. Can you guess how much the kids raised? They raised $2,000 after selling all 300 art pieces.

Great job to the art teachers and students at Madison Meadows Middle School for doing Something Good! That money will go directly to the Public Schools of Hawaii Foundation.

Tell us Something Good. Go to the Something Good page on azfamily.com and click ‘Share Your Story’ to nominate someone who has gone above and beyond to do something good in their community.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It probably won't rain overnight.
Blowing dust, some rain possible around Phoenix from ‘Harold’ moisture
The medical examiner said she got overheated and fell.
Cause of death revealed for hiker who went missing in north Phoenix
Police took custody of the vehicle, and Nick says he is out the $75,000 he spent.
Arizona buyer of Ford Bronco stolen from Michigan factory loses $75,000
Chou’s Kitchen is in Tempe while Kiss the Cook is in Glendale.
Tuna kept past discard date, raw fish above greens found at Phoenix-area restaurants
It happened at 39th Avenue and Cactus Road.
Possible bomb found sparked evacuations in north Phoenix

Latest News

Students at Madison Meadows Middle School in Phoenix.
Phoenix middle school raises money for Maui selling hibiscus flower art
Lucas Colwell, a senior at Thunderbird High School, was diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor...
Community steps up to help Phoenix high school student battling cancer
Some with the Yuma Fire Department went around a neighborhood, where there was a house on fire...
Yuma firefighters install free detectors after home caught fire
Some Yuma Fire Department firefighters installed free smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to...
Yuma Fire Department installs new smoke alarm and CO detectors