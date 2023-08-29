Phoenix business owner part of ‘The Zone’ lawsuit accused of making problem worse

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It was another extreme heat day in downtown Phoenix on Monday and that’s taking a toll on all these people living on the street. “It’s just straight misery,” said Clay Whitfield, who used to be homeless. “It wears you out. You become lethargic.”

A number of local businesses took the city of Phoenix to court last year, claiming that hundreds of people living in the sprawling encampment known as “The Zone” were a public nuisance and the city was doing nothing about it. A judge ruled the city must clean The Zone up, an effort that is currently underway.

But the story doesn’t end there. City attorneys recently filed documents accusing the owner of Arizona Overstock Mattress of illegally dumping mattresses in the homeless encampment. The mattress company owner is part of the lawsuit to force the city to clean up The Zone. A number of photos were submitted with the court filling. “That’s uncalled for,” said Rex Cilcoat, who lives downtown. “There are places he can dump it. Why dump in the streets and make us look bad. He’s causing more problems by doing that than helping, so what’s the point.”

Arizona’s Family reached out to Ilan Wurman, an attorney for the mattress company owner. He sent us this statement, which read, “The city’s notice contained uncorroborated, double hearsay intended to embarrass a lead plaintiff. It has no relevance and should never have been filed.” In response to the city’s filing, Wurman told the court, ”The notice contains scandalous allegations that are not only irrelevant to the case but which publicly slander a lead plaintiff.”

Homeless advocates don’t think “Mattress-gate” will help address any of the problems in The Zone. “I don’t think it’s going to change the situation any at all,” said homeless advocate Joe Smith. “It’s just adding another bad and sad piece of news to the neighborhood.”

