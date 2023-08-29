Peoria man kills parents over argument about money, police say

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Peoria man is facing murder charges after allegedly killing his parents execution-style, according to new court documents obtained by Arizona’s Family Tuesday afternoon.

Peoria police say 33-year-old Zacchary Delane Sumrall called 911 and said he had shot and killed his parents. During the call, officers were told he did “execution shots on them” and that they weren’t breathing.

When officers arrived at the home on Rock Springs Drive, near Jomax Road and 83rd Avenue, Sumrail told officers that the gun was on a table by the front door. He then surrendered, reportedly telling officers, “I just killed my parents.” Police found Sumrall’s mother and stepfather inside the home shot in the head, along with a Glock handgun, court paperwork said.

In an interview with detectives, Sumrall said that he had argued with the pair over money, specifically that Sumrall was not contributing to the household. Not long afterward, he became angry and told his mother, “You’re dead to me.” The stepfather tried to get Sumrall to calm down, take back his words and apologize. His mother said she didn’t want an apology and only for Sumrall to move out. At that point, police say he pulled a gun from his bedroom. His stepfather followed him in and asked for the weapon, then was shot several times. Documents say Sumrall then admitted to rushing downstairs and shooting his mother several times.

Sumrall also told detectives that he suffered from mental issues and had been taking medication that he thought was working until the deadly shooting. He currently faces two counts of first-degree murder. Sumrall is being held at the Maricopa County jail on $1 million bail.

