Morina loves animals, eyeing career as veterinarian

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Morina does not shy away from any animal you put in front of her. “I like to catch lizards, snakes, spiders, scorpions and frogs,” she said. “Anything that practically moves.”

The 16-year-old got to see a ton of those little critters when she paid a visit to the Phoenix Herpetological Society. In seconds, Taki the bearded dragon, was cuddling up to this curious and adventurous teen. “I would feed you crickets, but I don’t have any,” she said to Taki, as it rested on her arm.

Turtles, snakes, shell or scales, Morina wants to learn more. “I like nature,” she said. “I grew up with nature a lot.”

As far as adoption goes, Morina is looking for a family that — you guessed it — likes animals. She doesn’t really have a preferences when it comes to family size or siblings, just the important stuff. “Just treat me well, and I will treat you well,” she said.

She’s starting her junior year this year. But if she had a choice between sitting in class and being outside, the choice is in the great outdoors.

“I’m kind and smart; I can be brave sometimes,” Morina said when asked to describe her personality. “I love helping people and I love nature.”

She even volunteers at a pet store right now, possibly pointing to a career later as a veterinarian spending time with all the amazing creatures living on earth. “I love helping people and helping animals and stuff like that,” she said.

To find out how you might become a forever family for Morina or other Arizona children waiting, contact Aid to Adoption of Special Kids at (602) 930-4900 or email info@aask-az.org. You can also visit the Children’s Heart Gallery.

