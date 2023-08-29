Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Man returns to gym 10 days after amputation, earns World’s Strongest Disabled Man title

An Ohio educator who is missing an arm won two gold medals to earn the title of World’s Strongest Disabled Man. (Source: WXIX)
By Kendall Hyde and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 2:16 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) – An Ohio educator who is missing an arm won two gold medals to earn the title of World’s Strongest Disabled Man.

By day, Mike Diehl is a teaching assistant for the Middletown School District. But once the final bell rings, you can find him at Powerstation Gym, putting in the work to defend his title.

The 42-year-old teaching assistant is a former Franklin firefighter. In 2015, he was involved in an on-duty accident that left him without an arm.

Diehl was guiding one of the trucks into the station garage when the unthinkable happened.

“The driver took a bad angle, a complete accident, and he ran into me, pinning my arm into the wall,” he said.

Diehl was rushed to the emergency room.

“The injuries were severe enough that they couldn’t really save the arm and any of its functions, so I told them to cut it off,” he said.

After having his right arm amputated, Diehl said his emotions were all over the place.

Then, he remembered a saying he heard while growing up.

“I grew up in a pretty tough household,” Diehl said. “My dad was an Army airborne ranger and a sniper in Vietnam. He raised me that you can cry, you can bleed, you can sweat, you can crawl, but you can’t quit.”

So just 10 days after getting his arm amputated, Diehl returned to his safe haven – the gym.

Powerstation Gym owner Michael Ferguson said Diehl is one of the “toughest men in the world.”

“To have gone through what he went through, losing his arm, being a firefighter, he never slowed down and never felt bad for himself. He’s one tough SOB,” Ferguson said.

For the past five years, Diehl has dedicated his life to becoming the World’s Strongest Disabled Man.

The first year he competed, he took second place. Fast forward five years, and the now teaching assistant is undefeated in National Strongest Disabled Man competitions in 2023.

In July, he added two more gold medals in London.

“I can’t control that I have one arm anymore, but I can control how hard I work,” Diehl said. “Work is the great equalizer. I’m not a talented or gifted or special athlete. What I do have is a sickening maniacal work ethic, and I’m just going to come in here and work harder.”

Next month, Diehl will defend his title at the competition in Orlando.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It probably won't rain overnight.
Blowing dust, some rain possible around Phoenix from ‘Harold’ moisture
The medical examiner said she got overheated and fell.
Cause of death revealed for hiker who went missing in north Phoenix
Police took custody of the vehicle, and Nick says he is out the $75,000 he spent.
Arizona buyer of Ford Bronco stolen from Michigan factory loses $75,000
Chou’s Kitchen is in Tempe while Kiss the Cook is in Glendale.
Tuna kept past discard date, raw fish above greens found at Phoenix-area restaurants
It happened at 39th Avenue and Cactus Road.
Possible bomb found sparked evacuations in north Phoenix

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden stands with Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves during the Summit...
Biden talks immigration and trade with Costa Rican President Chaves at the White House
Atlantic Coast Conference football fans will be able to watch telecasts of their favorite...
ESPN telecasts of ACC football games will be available in movie theaters under agreement
Angler Keith Degraff poses with a rockfish that officially weighed in at 42.4 pounds that he...
Angler sets state record by reeling in massive 42-pound rockfish
A man rolls an arcade game toward a moving truck as waterfront businesses empty out furniture...
Hurricane Idalia chases Florida residents from the Gulf Coast as forecasters warn of storm surge
Firefighters used a FIDO bag to help a cat rescued from the fire.
Firefighters rescue dog, cat from Phoenix house fire; woman hospitalized