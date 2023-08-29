Loop 101 in Scottsdale area partially closed due to crash

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Traffic is a major headache for drivers on the Loop 101 in the Scottsdale area. A crash on Tuesday afternoon caused the closure of the northbound lanes of the Pima Freeway at Chaparral Road. The crash happened at McDonald Drive. It’s unclear what led up to the crash, and the Department of Public Safety would only say it’s an “ongoing incident.”

Drivers are asked to be patient and expect delays in the area. There isn’t an expected time when the northbound lanes will be reopened. The southbound lanes are unaffected. For the latest traffic updates, click/tap here.

