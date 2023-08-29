Your Life
Jaime’s Local Love Podcast: Los Muertos Salsa: From Mortgages to Markets

Let’s get spicy!
Los Muertos Salsa
Los Muertos Salsa(Arizona's Family)
By Jaime Cerreta
Updated: 30 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Once in the finance world, Los Muertos Salsa maker and founder Anthony Perez is celebrating nine years as an Arizona entrepreneur. Host Jaime Cerreta learns how Anthony started by taking salsa orders at the bank to working the farmers markets, moving into a commercial kitchen and shifting business strategies during the pandemic. Los Muertos Salsa is a newsroom favorite at Arizona’s Family.

LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE

Available Now: Stream | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music | Google Podcasts

