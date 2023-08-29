Your Life
First Alert Weather: The heat continues with storm chances on Thursday

First Alert Weather Update for Noon Tuesday 08/29/23
By Paul Horton
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 2:22 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Another warm start to our morning with a low of 93 degrees. Our average low is 83 degrees.

We will see high temperatures once again getting close to 115 degrees, setting a new heat record. The old record was 113 degrees, set back in 2007. The National Weather Service has issued another Excessive Heat Warning through Wednesday, with temperatures approaching 112 degrees.

Good news in the forecast, as cooler temperatures are on the way, with some active monsoon conditions starting Thursday. Flash flooding, strong winds and blowing dust will be in the forecast for Thursday and Friday.

We need the rain in the Valley. It has been a very dry monsoon so far. Our official rain gauge at Sky Harbor has only measured .06″ of rain since June 15. The average for this time of year should be 1.86″.

