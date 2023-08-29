Your Life
First Alert Weather: Excessive Heat Warning extended through Wednesday for Phoenix

AZFamily First Alert Weather 5AM Update for Tuesday, 8/29/2023
By April Warnecke
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:51 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a First Alert weather day for dangerously hot temperatures. Phoenix broke records yesterday with a warm morning low of 93 degrees and an afternoon high of 117. We’ll likely be that hot again today, setting more records.

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect today across the lower deserts of Arizona and has been extended to include Wednesday now as well. Strong high pressure over our region will weaken only slightly tomorrow, leading to afternoon temperatures near 114 degrees.

A weather pattern change is in store for the second half of this week. High pressure is expected to shift east as low pressure develops off the West Coast. This will bring about a deeper southerly and southeasterly flow of monsoon moisture into Arizona. Storm chances increase Thursday through Saturday and temperatures come down.

Look for afternoon highs in the upper 90s in Phoenix Friday and Saturday, with 30-40 percent storm chances Thursday through Saturday. Drier air returns Sunday and into Labor Day but temperatures climb only slightly to around 100 degrees.

