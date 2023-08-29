Firefighters rescue dog, cat from Phoenix house fire; woman hospitalized

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Fire crews acted fast and saved two pets from a burning house in Phoenix on Tuesday morning. The fire started in a garage near 22nd Street and McDowell Road around 11 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found the flames had spread to the house through the attic. They went inside the house to look for any victims and found a dog and a cat. They quickly got them out of there. The cat needed extra oxygen, and crews used a FIDO bag to help. The dog didn’t need any more help.

Both people who lived there got out safely, but a woman was treated for smoke inhalation and was taken to the hospital. The house suffered severe damage before firefighters put out the fire. Phoenix’s Community Assistance Program is helping the pair find another place to stay. It’s unclear what started the fire.

