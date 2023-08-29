Felony suspect flees from police, causes crash in central Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man who may be connected to a felony is in custody after police say he sped off from police and later crashed into an unmarked patrol car in central Phoenix on Monday. According to Glendale Police Officer Gina Winn, officers were watching a wanted driver, and they moved in with their marked patrol cars. But the suspect drove off.

Undercover police followed the driver, who dropped off a passenger, but Winn didn’t say where. The driver kept going and later crashed into an undercover car and another car at 20th Street and Indian School Road, Winn said. The undercover officer wasn’t hurt. The person in the other car had minor injuries. The driver and passenger are both in custody, Winn said. No other details were released. Traffic is restricted in the area.

