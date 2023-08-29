Family warns the dangers of Arizona heat after relative dies

LAKE HAVASU, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Debra McKnight’s family is mourning her loss after she fell victim to the Arizona heat. “I just hope nobody has to go through what we are going through because she’s my baby sister,” said McKnight’s sister, Christine Larsen.

Larsen said McKnight had moved near Lake Havasu at the beginning of the year with her husband, but earlier this month, she said they had issues getting working A/C in the brutal heat. She said her sister, one hot afternoon, wasn’t acting like herself. “She was acting erratic; she had quite a bit of water that day, and wanting more, she wasn’t herself.”

Larsen said her sister went to lie down and never got up. “They classified it as heat exhaustion/stroke.”

The sudden loss is still coming as a shock to their family. “My brother-in-law is really struggling. My dad is definitely struggling beyond reality.” As the heat continues for Arizona, Larsen has a message. “Learn the signs of heat stroke. Learn the signs of exhaustion.”

A GoFundMe has been created to help with McKnight’s memorial service. If you would like to donate, click here.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the following are symptoms of heat stroke.

High body temperature (103°F or higher)

Hot, red, dry, or damp skin

Fast, strong pulse

Headache

Dizziness

Nausea

Confusion

Losing consciousness (passing out)

Below is what to do if you are experiencing these symptoms:

Call 911 right away; heat stroke is a medical emergency

Move the person to a cooler place

Help lower the person’s temperature with cool cloths or a cool bath

Do not give the person anything to drink

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include:

Heavy sweating

Cold, pale, and clammy skin

Fast, weak pulse

Nausea or vomiting

Muscle cramps

Tiredness or weakness

Dizziness

Headache

Fainting (passing out)

If you are experiencing heat exhaustion, it is recommended to move to a cooler place, loosen your clothes, put cool, wet cloths on your body or take a cool bath, and sip water. It is advised to get medical help right away if you are throwing up, symptoms get worse or last longer than 1 hour.

