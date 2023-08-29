City of Phoenix bans chaining dogs, updates animal cruelty ordinance

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The City of Phoenix has updated its animal cruelty ordinance, which now bans using chains as dog tethers and being more specific on what constitutes an adequate shelter.

City council members clarified the ordinance’s language, saying that pet shelters must be protected from “extreme weather conditions, have adequate ventilation and drainage, and maintained in a manner which minimizes the risk of disease, investigations, or parasites.” In addition, any animal owner who uses chains to tether their dog can now be cited as “Unlawful Restraint of a Dog.”

If cited, residents can face a fine of at least $250 for a first-time offense. A second offense can be charged as a Class 1 misdemeanor, punishable with two days in jail and a fine of $1,000. A third or subsequent offense could land you with a $2,000 fine and at least 15 days behind bars.

Arizona’s Family previously reported that animal cruelty cases were on the rise. In 2021, 34 cases were reported in Maricopa County and more than 40 in 2022. County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said such crimes often lead to more violent and heinous acts.

“If criminal elements get away with small offenses, and let me be very clear — I don’t consider animal abuse to be a small offense — they become emboldened to pursue bigger crimes or crimes against human beings,” Mitchell said during a July 2022 news conference.

