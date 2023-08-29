2023 expected to be the hottest summer in Phoenix’s history

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - As August wraps up, Phoenix is expected to hit a dubious milestone: the hottest summer ever recorded.

The National Weather Service Phoenix looks at the “climatological summer,” which starts June 1st and goes through the end of August.

“From June through August, it looks like we’re going to be the hottest summer on record so that’ll beat 2020 which was the previous record for hottest summer in Phoenix,” Alex Young, lead meteorologist with the National Weather, said.

Phoenix has hit 115 or hotter more than 20 times this summer. We’ve also hit 110+ temps on 50 different days so far this year.

Even though we’re expecting a cool down this weekend, the National Weather Service Phoenix says September should be hotter than normal.

“It looks like for the month of September we’re looking pretty good chances of being above normal for temperatures and then it looks like we have an equal chance to a slight nudge towards above normal precipitation for the month of September,” Young added.

The Phoenix-metro could certainly use some rain. Young says our current summer should also go down as the driest, too. So far this summer, less than 1/10″ of rain has fallen at Sky Harbor Airport.

