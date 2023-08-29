2 dead after domestic violence-related shooting in Peoria

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people are dead after a shooting in Peoria on Monday afternoon. The shooting happened near Jomax Road and 83rd Avenue around 4:15 p.m.

Details are limited, but the Peoria Police Department says they are investigating a domestic violence-related shooting and that all parties involved in the shooting are on the scene. Police say two people were found shot and have died from their injuries. There is no threat to the public, and an investigation into the shooting is underway.

