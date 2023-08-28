Yuma firefighters install free detectors after home caught fire

YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — We know our first responders go above and beyond in many ways every day. We’re taking you to Yuma to shine a light on the good that’s going on there, as some firefighters and community volunteers did Something Good to help protect homeowners from fires.

Yuma firefighters from ladder one, along with their chief and staff from the community risk reduction division, got together to install dozens of smoke alarms in this neighborhood south of 8th Avenue. It’s part of their post-fire outreach program.

There was a bedroom fire in this area earlier in the month and by spreading awareness and installing smoke alarms, they hope to make the neighborhood safer. The two people whose home caught fire were able to get out safely. The Yuma Fire Department also wanted to give thanks to Home Depot for donating smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms for folks who need them in Yuma.

This serves as a great reminder to have a plan and check on your smoke alarms to make sure they’re working.

Tell us Something Good. Go to the Something Good page on azfamily.com and click ‘Share Your Story’ to nominate someone who has gone above and beyond to do something good in their community.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.