Woman arrested for breaking into gym lockers across the Valley, Scottsdale police say

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Valley woman has been arrested for an alleged string of gym locker break-ins.

Scottsdale police say that 35-year-old Natasha Streeter, in at least four instances, used bolt cutters to remove padlocks from women’s lockers at fitness centers across the Valley, including in Scottsdale. Detectives say Streeter would then use those credit cards to buy large amounts of gift cards and then convert them into cash. Exact details on what connected Streeter to the crime or when the alleged crime spree started haven’t been released.

Streeter was arrested on Thursday. She currently faces four counts of burglary, four counts of credit card theft, two counts of aggravated identity theft, two counts of identity theft and one count of possession of burglary tools. A booking photo wasn’t immediately available.

