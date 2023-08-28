Your Life
Two hospitalized after shooting, stabbing reported in Chandler

Two people were injured but the extent of their injuries remains unclear.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:56 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Chandler police say two people have been taken to the hospital after an apparent domestic dispute early Monday morning.

Officers tell Arizona’s Family that a shooting and stabbing were reported at an an apartment complex off Arizona Avenue and Nopal Place, south of Elliot. At this time, details are limited, but investigators say one person has been taken into custody. Police are expected to release more details Monday afternoon as the investigation continues.

