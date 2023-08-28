Your Life
Trump arraignment set in Georgia election case

Trump surrendered at an Atlanta jail on charges he conspired to overturn his election loss. (CNN, POOL, FULTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By Tim Darnell and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:01 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - Former President Donald Trump will be arraigned Sept. 6, along with several of the remaining 18 co-defendants, WANF reports.

Trump’s arraignment is set for 9:30 a.m., with other arraignments following in 15-minute increments:

  • Donald Trump: 9:30 a.m.
  • Rudy Giuliani - 9:45 a.m.
  • John Eastman - 10 a.m.
  • Sidney Powell - 10:15 a.m.
  • Mark Meadows - 10:30 a.m.
  • Cathleen Latham - 10:45.am.
  • Scott Hall - 11 a.m.
  • Harrison Floyd - 11:15 a.m.
  • Jeffery Clark - 1 p.m.
  • Stephen Cliffgard Lee - 1:15 p.m.
  • Jenna Ellis - 1:30 p.m.
  • Shawn Still - 1:45 p.m.
  • Scott Hall - 2 p.m.
  • David Shafer - 2:15 p.m.
  • Michael Roman - 2:30 p.m.
  • Robery Cheely - 2:45 p.m.
  • Missy Hampton - 3 p.m.

At this hearing, Trump and his lawyers are expected to hear his charges and will be able to enter a plea.

This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald Trump on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, after he surrendered and was booked at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta.(Fulton County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Trump faces 13 felony charges, including violation of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

Trump surrendered last week at the Fulton County Jail after being indicted the week before by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on charges he and 18 allies conspired to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results.

