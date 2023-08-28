Your Life
South Phoenix exotic bird rescue hopes to be reunited with missing Umbrella Cuckatoo

Vallen believes that could be why Bella’s new owner rehomed her in June after adopting her in 2021.(Arizona's Family)
By Alexis Dominguez
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:30 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The owner of an exotic bird rescue in South Phoenix hopes someone will help them track down one very special bird. A Tropical Concept Exotic Bird Rescue has been a safe haven for feathered pets since 1995. The nonprofit sometimes adopts their birds out, but under strict rules, the new owner never rehomes the bird. It’s in an effort to keep the birds from ending up at another rescue years later.

Kimberly Vallen is caring for about 21 birds at the moment, ranging from Amazons, Cockatoos, Eclectus and a Meyer’s Parrot. But there is one bird that she can’t help but think about. “She mainly says ‘bella, bella, bella.’ That’s her main thing,” Vallen said.

She’s talking about a 22-year-old Umbrella Cockatoo, whose name you probably already guessed, Bella. “She doesn’t bite. She’s just super sweet. Does not want to be put down. She wants to be with her person all the time, but she does get loud,” Vallen said.

Vallen believes that could be why Bella’s new owner rehomed her in June after adopting her in 2021. “They get loud, so if you’re not experienced with a cockatoo, within two months, people get buyer’s remorse, and the bird gets sold again.”

It’s also part of why Vallen asks adoptees to return the birds to her if they change their minds. Vallen says a young cockatoo can sell for anywhere between $3,500 to $5,000. Vallen says she can’t shake the feeling whoever has Bella doesn’t know there’s a whole community out there looking for her. “I wanted to find out where she was to be able to know that she’s ok, hoping they understand this bird belonged to somebody else here who truly loved her.”

With a pledge from the woman who initially gave Bella to the rescue, they’ve collected enough for a $10,000 reward for whoever safely returns Bella or chooses to keep her. “If Bella is happy and being treated well, I would rather work something out let the bird stay if she’s loved,” Vallen said. “But if they’re not happy, I’ll give them the $10,000 back and buy her back.”

Vallen believes Bella could be in Show Low, Sierra Vista or Tucson.

