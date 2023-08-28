Owners reunite with two goats found in Paradise Valley roadway

PARADISE VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two lost goats that were found in Paradise Valley on Saturday morning have been reunited with their owners! On Sunday, the Paradise Valley Police Department said the goats’ owners found them after a two-day search for these missing furry friends.

The goats were first reported to police just before 11 a.m. on Saturday when they were seen wandering in the roadway near Ivergordon and Joshua Tree roads. The goats were found with collars but no tags and were taken to the police station. The farm animals were then scanned for a microchip to help find their owner, but unfortunately, the goats didn’t have one. Animal shelters could not take the goats, but a Paradise Valley resident with farm animals agreed to care for them until their owners were located. The goats are happy to be home, and thank everyone for all their help!

Our owners found us! Thank you everyone for all the help! — Paradise Valley PD (@PVPolice) August 28, 2023

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.