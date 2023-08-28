Man found shot dead in Tolleson driveway identified, may have known suspect

TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man found shot dead on a Tolleson driveway Sunday morning has been identified. Police say it was 53-year-old Jimmy Davis who was found shot to death in the driveway in a neighborhood south of Tolleson Union High School near 91st Avenue and Van Buren Street. His death is being investigated as a “potential homicide,” and police said on Monday Davis and the shooter knew each other.

Police say there is no threat to the public. Detectives say they are working on “various leads” to identify the shooter. No suspect description has been released. Police say Davis didn’t live at the home where he was found dead. An investigation is underway.

