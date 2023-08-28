Man expected to recover after being stung 2,000 times in Sun City West

SUN CITY WEST, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — A man who was stung thousands of times by bees in Sun City West last week is improving, officials say.

Early on Saturday, Aug. 19, a maintenance worker at Pebblebrook Golf Course was attacked by a swarm of bees, stinging him an estimated 2,000 times. According to the Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (AFMA), responding crews had to use foam to subdue the swarm and rescue the man. He was rushed to a hospital and placed on life support.

Just over a week later, AFMA reports that the man in his 50s is no longer intubated and is expected to fully recover. His name has not been released.

Three days after that incident, five people were stung when a landscaper ran over a bee hive in a Chandler neighborhood near Dobson and Queen Creek roads. Two people were hospitalized in that attack.

While honey bees aren’t typically aggressive, experts say hot, dry weather can make them more defensive of their honey stores.

