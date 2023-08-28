Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Man expected to recover after being stung 2,000 times in Sun City West

A golf course maintenance worker in Sun City West was stung about 2,000 times on Saturday, Aug....
A golf course maintenance worker in Sun City West was stung about 2,000 times on Saturday, Aug. 19.(Arizona Fire & Medical Authority)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:55 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUN CITY WEST, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — A man who was stung thousands of times by bees in Sun City West last week is improving, officials say.

Early on Saturday, Aug. 19, a maintenance worker at Pebblebrook Golf Course was attacked by a swarm of bees, stinging him an estimated 2,000 times. According to the Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (AFMA), responding crews had to use foam to subdue the swarm and rescue the man. He was rushed to a hospital and placed on life support.

Just over a week later, AFMA reports that the man in his 50s is no longer intubated and is expected to fully recover. His name has not been released.

Three days after that incident, five people were stung when a landscaper ran over a bee hive in a Chandler neighborhood near Dobson and Queen Creek roads. Two people were hospitalized in that attack.

While honey bees aren’t typically aggressive, experts say hot, dry weather can make them more defensive of their honey stores.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It probably won't rain overnight.
Blowing dust, some rain possible around Phoenix from ‘Harold’ moisture
Expect heavy delays throughout the morning.
I-10 reopens near downtown Phoenix after man ‘lowered to safety’ from overpass bridge
The medical examiner said she got overheated and fell.
Cause of death revealed for hiker who went missing in north Phoenix
Police took custody of the vehicle, and Nick says he is out the $75,000 he spent.
Arizona buyer of Ford Bronco stolen from Michigan factory loses $75,000
Chou’s Kitchen is in Tempe while Kiss the Cook is in Glendale.
Tuna kept past discard date, raw fish above greens found at Phoenix-area restaurants

Latest News

Vallen believes that could be why Bella’s new owner rehomed her in June after adopting her in...
South Phoenix exotic bird rescue hopes to be reunited with missing Umbrella Cuckatoo
Lucas Colwell, a senior at Thunderbird High School, was diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor...
Community steps up to help Phoenix high school student battling cancer
According to the study, the top reasons for road rage are heavy traffic, feeling stressed,...
Arizona ranks highest for worst road rage in the nation, study says
Jimmy Davis, 53, was found shot dead in a Tolleson driveway on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. Police...
Man found shot dead in Tolleson driveway identified, may have known suspect