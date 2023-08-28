Your Life
Man in critical condition after shooting at Phoenix gas station

Officers arrived and found a man who had been shot.
Officers arrived and found a man who had been shot.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:52 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is hospitalized after being shot at a Phoenix gas station on Sunday afternoon.

Around 2:50 p.m., Phoenix police were called to a shooting at a gas station near 23rd Avenue and Indian School Road, just east of the I-17. Officers arrived and found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the suspect left the area before officers arrived. An investigation into the shooting is underway.

