Man accused of driving off with deputy stuck inside his vehicle in Scottsdale

Joshua Laurent was arrested on Saturday.
Joshua Laurent was arrested on Saturday.(Arizona's Family/Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By David Baker
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:44 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man was arrested after investigators said he tried to drive off with a Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputy stuck in his vehicle on Friday. According to detectives, 31-year-old Joshua Laurent was passed out in his vehicle with the engine running near University Drive and Ellsworth Road so a deputy went to check on him just before noon. The deputy tried to wake him up, but he was still unconscious. MCSO says the deputy then tried to reach in and turn the ignition off when Laurent woke up and put the vehicle in reverse. The deputy was briefly stuck before he got out and Laurent drove off. The deputy was taken to the hospital with very minor injuries.

The next day, MCSO and the Scottsdale Police Department surrounded the Motel 6 on Camelback Road near 68th Street, looking for Laurent. He was spotted leaving the hotel on an electric scooter toward Scottsdale Fashion Square but police couldn’t catch up with him, MCSO said. Deputies said a Scottsdale Police K-9 later bit him while he was trying to open an apartment window in a nearby Scottsdale apartment complex. He was taken to the hospital but was released and later booked into jail on charges related to aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. MCSO says he could also be hit with drug charges after they searched his motel room.

