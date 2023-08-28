First Alert Weather Day: Record start to the week across metro Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a First Alert Weather Day for dangerously hot temperatures today in the Valley. Look for a high of 116 degrees both today and tomorrow, which will set a new record both days. Morning lows in the 90s will also likely set records today and tomorrow. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect until Tuesday at 8pm.

A strong ridge of high pressure sitting over the West is bringing the unseasonably hot weather to Arizona. Monsoon moisture continues to provide daily storm chances in the high country, but Valley storm chances are slim today. Foothill locations north and east of town have the best chance of rain, which is where isolated storms impacted communities like Mesa and Scottsdale late Sunday.

Rain chances return to the Valley forecast Thursday and Friday of this week, along with cooler temperatures. Look for highs near or just above 100 degrees both days, and storm chances near 40 percent.

Dry and slightly hotter temperatures are set to return for the weekend, although High Country spots could still see holiday weekend storms.

