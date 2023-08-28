Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

First Alert Weather Day: Record start to the week across metro Phoenix

AZFamliy First Alert Weather 5AM Update for Monday 8/28/2023
By April Warnecke
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:00 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a First Alert Weather Day for dangerously hot temperatures today in the Valley. Look for a high of 116 degrees both today and tomorrow, which will set a new record both days. Morning lows in the 90s will also likely set records today and tomorrow. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect until Tuesday at 8pm.

A strong ridge of high pressure sitting over the West is bringing the unseasonably hot weather to Arizona. Monsoon moisture continues to provide daily storm chances in the high country, but Valley storm chances are slim today. Foothill locations north and east of town have the best chance of rain, which is where isolated storms impacted communities like Mesa and Scottsdale late Sunday.

Rain chances return to the Valley forecast Thursday and Friday of this week, along with cooler temperatures. Look for highs near or just above 100 degrees both days, and storm chances near 40 percent.

Dry and slightly hotter temperatures are set to return for the weekend, although High Country spots could still see holiday weekend storms.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It probably won't rain overnight.
Blowing dust, some rain possible around Phoenix from ‘Harold’ moisture
Expect heavy delays throughout the morning.
I-10 reopens near downtown Phoenix after man ‘lowered to safety’ from overpass bridge
The medical examiner said she got overheated and fell.
Cause of death revealed for hiker who went missing in north Phoenix
Police took custody of the vehicle, and Nick says he is out the $75,000 he spent.
Arizona buyer of Ford Bronco stolen from Michigan factory loses $75,000
Chou’s Kitchen is in Tempe while Kiss the Cook is in Glendale.
Tuna kept past discard date, raw fish above greens found at Phoenix-area restaurants

Latest News

AZFamliy First Alert Weather 5AM Update for Monday 8/28/2023
Excessive heat continues in metro Phoenix
Arizona First Alert Forecast Update at 9 p.m. for Sunday, 8/27/2023.
Heat warning continues through Tuesday for metro Phoenix
Arizona First Alert Forecast Update at 5 p.m. for Sunday, 8/27/2023.
Excessive heat warning continues through Tuesday for metro Phoenix
The record for Monday and Tuesday is 113 degrees, set back in 2009.
Excessive heat warning continues through Tuesday for Phoenix-area and western Arizona