Cardinals release veteran QB Colt McCoy

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Arizona Cardinals have released veteran quarterback Colt McCoy. The team made the announcement shortly before noon on Monday.

The 36-year-old has been Kyler Murray’s backup since joining the team in March 2021. He started several games over that time due to injuries.

Murray is expected to miss the first few games of the 2023 season as he continues recovery from a torn ACL last December. That means the starting job will temporarily go to this year’s fifth-round pick Clayton Tune or Josh Dobbs, who the Cards just acquired from the Cleveland Browns.

We have released S Sean Chandler, CB Nate Hairston and QB Colt McCoy. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 28, 2023

In addition to McCoy, the team announced that safety Sean Chandler and cornerback Nate Hairston have also been released. All NFL teams have to get their rosters down to 53 players before the deadline at 1 p.m. MST on Tuesday.

The Cards wrapped up its preseason schedule on Sunday with an 18-17 win over the Minnesota Vikings. The first game of the season is set for Sunday, Sept. 10 as the Cardinals take on the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in Maryland.

