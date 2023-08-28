Your Life
Cardinals release veteran QB Colt McCoy

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy (12) warms up prior to an NFL preseason football game...
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy (12) warms up prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:15 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) The Arizona Cardinals have released veteran quarterback Colt McCoy. The team made the announcement shortly before noon on Monday.

The 36-year-old has been Kyler Murray’s backup since joining the team in March 2021. He started several games over that time due to injuries.

Murray is expected to miss the first few games of the 2023 season as he continues recovery from a torn ACL last December. That means the starting job will temporarily go to this year’s fifth-round pick Clayton Tune or Josh Dobbs, who the Cards just acquired from the Cleveland Browns.

In addition to McCoy, the team announced that safety Sean Chandler and cornerback Nate Hairston have also been released. All NFL teams have to get their rosters down to 53 players before the deadline at 1 p.m. MST on Tuesday.

The Cards wrapped up its preseason schedule on Sunday with an 18-17 win over the Minnesota Vikings. The first game of the season is set for Sunday, Sept. 10 as the Cardinals take on the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in Maryland.

