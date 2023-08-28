Arizona ranks highest for worst road rage in the nation, study says

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Have you ever encountered an angry driver while on Arizona roads? Maybe you were cut off by a driver running late to work or honked and yelled at by a driver feeling stressed or angry. Road rage incidents are rising across the nation, and a new report shows Arizona ranks the highest with the worst road rage drivers in the country.

Researchers from Forbes Advisor surveyed 10,000 licensed drivers and compared all 50 states across metrics like the percentage of drivers who said another driver forced their car off the road, got out of their vehicle to yell and fight them, cut them off on purpose, honked in frustration, and more.

According to the report, Arizona scored 100 out of 100 for having the most confrontational drivers. The state ranked second worst for drivers forced off the road and tied with Oklahoma as the third-highest percentage of drivers who have been tailgated. Additionally, 81% of drivers say they have been yelled at, insulted or threatened while on the roads.

Rhode Island and West Virginia rounded out the top three states with the worst road rage drivers. Meanwhile, Delaware is the home to the most polite drivers in the nation.

According to the study, the top reasons for road rage are heavy traffic, feeling stressed, angry or tired, and running late. Drivers also typically experience road rage on freeways or highways, parking lots and intersections.

Violent road rage incidents continue to rise across the nation. In 2022, 413 people were injured in road rage shootings, a 135% increase from 2018.

Just this month, the Valley saw two deadly road rage incidents. On Aug. 15, 18-year-old Brittany Gutierrez-Bugarin was shot and killed during a road rage shooting between two cars on Interstate 10 near 83rd Avenue in Phoenix. Police are still looking for a suspect. Earlier this month, 29-year-old Alyssa Leonard was killed during a road rage incident on her way home to her apartment near 32nd and Vogel avenues. Police say 21-year-old Kwame Wilson followed Leonard and her fiance to their apartment, confronted them in the parking lot and shot them. Leonard died at the hospital.

