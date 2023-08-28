Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Arizona ranks highest for worst road rage in the nation, study says

According to the study, the top reasons for road rage are heavy traffic, feeling stressed,...
According to the study, the top reasons for road rage are heavy traffic, feeling stressed, angry or tired, and running late.(WLUC)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:05 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Have you ever encountered an angry driver while on Arizona roads? Maybe you were cut off by a driver running late to work or honked and yelled at by a driver feeling stressed or angry. Road rage incidents are rising across the nation, and a new report shows Arizona ranks the highest with the worst road rage drivers in the country.

Researchers from Forbes Advisor surveyed 10,000 licensed drivers and compared all 50 states across metrics like the percentage of drivers who said another driver forced their car off the road, got out of their vehicle to yell and fight them, cut them off on purpose, honked in frustration, and more.

According to the report, Arizona scored 100 out of 100 for having the most confrontational drivers. The state ranked second worst for drivers forced off the road and tied with Oklahoma as the third-highest percentage of drivers who have been tailgated. Additionally, 81% of drivers say they have been yelled at, insulted or threatened while on the roads.

Rhode Island and West Virginia rounded out the top three states with the worst road rage drivers. Meanwhile, Delaware is the home to the most polite drivers in the nation.

According to the study, the top reasons for road rage are heavy traffic, feeling stressed, angry or tired, and running late. Drivers also typically experience road rage on freeways or highways, parking lots and intersections.

Violent road rage incidents continue to rise across the nation. In 2022, 413 people were injured in road rage shootings, a 135% increase from 2018.

Just this month, the Valley saw two deadly road rage incidents. On Aug. 15, 18-year-old Brittany Gutierrez-Bugarin was shot and killed during a road rage shooting between two cars on Interstate 10 near 83rd Avenue in Phoenix. Police are still looking for a suspect. Earlier this month, 29-year-old Alyssa Leonard was killed during a road rage incident on her way home to her apartment near 32nd and Vogel avenues. Police say 21-year-old Kwame Wilson followed Leonard and her fiance to their apartment, confronted them in the parking lot and shot them. Leonard died at the hospital.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It probably won't rain overnight.
Blowing dust, some rain possible around Phoenix from ‘Harold’ moisture
Expect heavy delays throughout the morning.
I-10 reopens near downtown Phoenix after man ‘lowered to safety’ from overpass bridge
The medical examiner said she got overheated and fell.
Cause of death revealed for hiker who went missing in north Phoenix
Police took custody of the vehicle, and Nick says he is out the $75,000 he spent.
Arizona buyer of Ford Bronco stolen from Michigan factory loses $75,000
Chou’s Kitchen is in Tempe while Kiss the Cook is in Glendale.
Tuna kept past discard date, raw fish above greens found at Phoenix-area restaurants

Latest News

Vallen believes that could be why Bella’s new owner rehomed her in June after adopting her in...
South Phoenix exotic bird rescue hopes to be reunited with missing Umbrella Cuckatoo
Lucas Colwell, a senior at Thunderbird High School, was diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor...
Community steps up to help Phoenix high school student battling cancer
A golf course maintenance worker in Sun City West was stung about 2,000 times on Saturday, Aug....
Man expected to recover after being stung 2,000 times in Sun City West
Jimmy Davis, 53, was found shot dead in a Tolleson driveway on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. Police...
Man found shot dead in Tolleson driveway identified, may have known suspect