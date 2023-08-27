Study: This Arizona city ranked as one of the best cities for dog lovers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Are you looking for a place to live with your furry best friend? An East Valley city has been ranked in the top 10 as one of the best cities for dog lovers, according to a new study from LawnStarter. Researchers compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities on factors like puppy love, access to dog-friendly housing and businesses, dog walking sustainability, and canine services’ affordability.

According to the study, Scottsdale tied with Atlanta as the 7th best city for dog lovers overall. The top spot was Orlando, Florida, which ranked first in most pet groomers per 100,000 residents. Tucson also made the list at 14th overall, and Phoenix ranked 44.

Scottsdale ranked 5th overall in the community category, which includes dog walking-friendliness, dog parks, dog events and dog meetups per 100,000 residents. The East Valley city also ranked 9th overall in the business category, including dog-friendly accommodations, restaurants, shopping centers and pet transportation services.

Despite ranking high overall, the study found that Scottsdale has the lowest share of dog-friendly rental properties. The city of Surprise also made the list as one of the least friendly dog-walking communities.

