Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Study: This Arizona city ranked as one of the best cities for dog lovers

Researchers compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities on factors like puppy love, access to...
Researchers compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities on factors like puppy love, access to dog-friendly housing and businesses, dog walking sustainability, and canine services’ affordability.(Arizona's Family)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 6:50 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Are you looking for a place to live with your furry best friend? An East Valley city has been ranked in the top 10 as one of the best cities for dog lovers, according to a new study from LawnStarter. Researchers compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities on factors like puppy love, access to dog-friendly housing and businesses, dog walking sustainability, and canine services’ affordability.

According to the study, Scottsdale tied with Atlanta as the 7th best city for dog lovers overall. The top spot was Orlando, Florida, which ranked first in most pet groomers per 100,000 residents. Tucson also made the list at 14th overall, and Phoenix ranked 44.

Scottsdale ranked 5th overall in the community category, which includes dog walking-friendliness, dog parks, dog events and dog meetups per 100,000 residents. The East Valley city also ranked 9th overall in the business category, including dog-friendly accommodations, restaurants, shopping centers and pet transportation services.

Despite ranking high overall, the study found that Scottsdale has the lowest share of dog-friendly rental properties. The city of Surprise also made the list as one of the least friendly dog-walking communities.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It probably won't rain overnight.
Blowing dust, some rain possible around Phoenix from ‘Harold’ moisture
Expect heavy delays throughout the morning.
I-10 reopens near downtown Phoenix after man ‘lowered to safety’ from overpass bridge
The medical examiner said she got overheated and fell.
Cause of death revealed for hiker who went missing in north Phoenix
It happened at 39th Avenue and Cactus Road.
Possible bomb found sparked evacuations in north Phoenix
Hundreds of employees were caught off-guard with the announcement.
GM announces closure of Chandler facility, 900+ employees to be let go

Latest News

Coolidge police say there is no threat to the public.
Man hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Coolidge
So far, the National Park Service says no sicknesses have been reported.
E. coli found in water at Grand Canyon National Park
An Excessive Heat Warning is now in place through tonight and lasts until Tuesday evening.
First Alert Weather: Hot days ahead for metro Phoenix
Bootsie is a beagle mix owned by one of our staffers and her breed is in Camp Bow Wow's top 5...
Most popular dog breeds in Arizona on National Dog Day