Sedona woman died in Utah after being swept away by flood waters, officials say

64-year-old Jeanne Roblez Howell had been gone a long time since she started her hike around 2 p.m., Aug. 25.
64-year-old Jeanne Roblez Howell had been gone a long time since she started her hike around 2 p.m., Aug. 25.(Keaton Hall)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 12:22 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRYCE CANYON NATIONAL PARK, UT (3TV/CBS 5) — A Sedona woman died Friday evening while hiking in the Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah.

Park officials learned around 7 p.m. that 64-year-old Jeanne Roblez Howell had been gone a long time since she started her hike around 2 p.m. on the Fairyland Loop trail. Garfield County Sheriff’s deputies and the Utah Department of Public Safety searched for Howell and found her body around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in Campbell Canyon, about a mile east of Fairyland Loop.

A press release from Bryce Canyon National Park suggests Howell could have been swept away by floods caused by thunderstorms dropping heavy rain. “This is a tragic event, and our deepest sympathy goes out to the victim’s friends and family,” said Allana Olbrich, acting Bryce Canyon superintendent, “I also want to express the park’s appreciation for the support we’ve received from the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office and the Utah Department of Public Safety.”

