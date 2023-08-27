Sedona woman died in Utah after being swept away by flood waters, officials say

BRYCE CANYON NATIONAL PARK, UT (3TV/CBS 5) — A Sedona woman died Friday evening while hiking in the Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah.

Park officials learned around 7 p.m. that 64-year-old Jeanne Roblez Howell had been gone a long time since she started her hike around 2 p.m. on the Fairyland Loop trail. Garfield County Sheriff’s deputies and the Utah Department of Public Safety searched for Howell and found her body around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in Campbell Canyon, about a mile east of Fairyland Loop.

A press release from Bryce Canyon National Park suggests Howell could have been swept away by floods caused by thunderstorms dropping heavy rain. “This is a tragic event, and our deepest sympathy goes out to the victim’s friends and family,” said Allana Olbrich, acting Bryce Canyon superintendent, “I also want to express the park’s appreciation for the support we’ve received from the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office and the Utah Department of Public Safety.”

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.