Police looking for owners of 2 goats found in Paradise Valley

A Paradise Valley resident with farm animals agreed to care for them until their owners are located.(Paradise Valley Police Department)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 8:47 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PARADISE VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Are you missing a pair of goats? Police are looking for the owner of two goats that were found wandering in Paradise Valley on Saturday morning.

Police received a call just before 11 a.m. about the goats in the roadway near Ivergordon and Joshua Tree roads. The goats were found with collars but no tags and were taken to the police station. The farm animals were then scanned for a microchip to help find their owner, but unfortunately, the goats didn’t have one. Announcements about the missing goats were posted on social media, but no one has claimed their furry friends.

Animal shelters could not take the goats, but a Paradise Valley resident with farm animals agreed to care for them until their owners are located.

The goats are ready to go home. Anyone seeking more information on the goats can contact the Paradise Valley police department at 480-948-7410.

