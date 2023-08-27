Police looking for owners of 2 goats found in Paradise Valley

PARADISE VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Are you missing a pair of goats? Police are looking for the owner of two goats that were found wandering in Paradise Valley on Saturday morning.

Police received a call just before 11 a.m. about the goats in the roadway near Ivergordon and Joshua Tree roads. The goats were found with collars but no tags and were taken to the police station. The farm animals were then scanned for a microchip to help find their owner, but unfortunately, the goats didn’t have one. Announcements about the missing goats were posted on social media, but no one has claimed their furry friends.

Do you know who we are? We were both found near Joshua Tree Ln and Invergordon Rd. We are ready to go home! Please contact Paradise Valley Police Department at 480-948-7410 for more information. pic.twitter.com/w599zdFCjR — Paradise Valley PD (@PVPolice) August 27, 2023

Animal shelters could not take the goats, but a Paradise Valley resident with farm animals agreed to care for them until their owners are located.

The goats are ready to go home. Anyone seeking more information on the goats can contact the Paradise Valley police department at 480-948-7410.

