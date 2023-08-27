Phoenix neighborhood say shooting broke out at unruly party at short-term rental

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - At around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, people living in a Phoenix neighborhood near Tatum Boulevard and Bell Road say they were woken up by a shooting. “We jumped out of bed. My husband called the police, and we looked, and there was people scattering everywhere. We were very worried and scared. We have a young child here,” said Sarah Lauterbach.

Lauterbach lives behind the short-term rental home that she and several other neighbors say the sound of gunfire came from. “It sounded as if it were from two different guns. Eight (shots) from one and three from the other,” said Lauterbach.

In a surveillance video shared with Arizona’s Family by a neighbor, loud sounds and screaming can be heard in the neighborhood. Another angle shows cars driving away.

Neighbors say loud, rowdy parties have been a problem for years after the home became a short-term rental. “There’s been fights. There’s been terrible things over there,” said Lauterbach.

However, they say they have never heard of a shooting. “Nobody wants that conduct going on in your neighborhood. It just doesn’t make you feel safe,” said Janice Morford.

Morford lives next to the rental home and said there were parties for the past two nights. Another neighbor said a woman was lying on his driveway and having trouble breathing. Her friends later escorted her into a vehicle.

The attorney for the rental home’s property management company sent Arizona’s Family a statement.

“We unequivocally deny that any shooting took place at the short term rental property. We reserve further comment until the results of the police investigation are finalized.“

Neighbors are pushing for something to get done about the unruly parties they say take place at the rental. Outside several homes are signs that say “Homes, NOT Hotels! STOP SHORT TERM RENTALS”. The sign includes information that takes people to this website.

“Between the City of Phoenix’s lack of concern regarding short term rentals and the Phoenix Police Department’s lack of enforcement, residents feel abandoned.”

Neighbors say officers showed up about 45 minutes after being called. The Phoenix Police Department says officers responded to collect shell casings. We’re told no damage was found, or are unaware of any injuries.

People living nearby want to see change. When asked if it would be a good idea to have the City of Phoenix suspend a rental owner’s license after they turn to nuisance properties, Lauterbach said yes.

Just a couple of days ago, Arizona’s Family reported on the City of Tempe suspending a short-term rental owner’s license for a year following a shooting.

“If they had this behind their house or close to their family, would it start to matter then? What will it take to change this? Who has to get shot, killed before someone does something?” said Lauterbach.

