Motorcyclist dead after crash in west Phoenix

Phoenix police were called to a collision involving a car and a motorcyclist near 43rd Avenue...
Phoenix police were called to a collision involving a car and a motorcyclist near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 3:58 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A motorcyclist has died after a crash in west Phoenix early Sunday morning.

Around 5:30 a.m., Phoenix police were called to a collision involving a car and a motorcyclist near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road. Officers arrived and found the motorcycle rider, identified as 62-year-old Victor Quibas, with serious injuries. Quibas was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Detectives say that a woman in the car was driving north on 43rd Avenue when she went to make a left turn onto a private driveway and hit Quibas. Police say the woman stayed at the scene and showed no signs of impairment.

