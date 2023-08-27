Motorcyclist dead after crash in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A motorcyclist has died after a crash in west Phoenix early Sunday morning.

Around 5:30 a.m., Phoenix police were called to a collision involving a car and a motorcyclist near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road. Officers arrived and found the motorcycle rider, identified as 62-year-old Victor Quibas, with serious injuries. Quibas was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Detectives say that a woman in the car was driving north on 43rd Avenue when she went to make a left turn onto a private driveway and hit Quibas. Police say the woman stayed at the scene and showed no signs of impairment.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.