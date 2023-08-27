Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in Litchfield Park

LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A motorcyclist is in critical condition after an overnight crash in Litchfield Park. Around 1:10 a.m. Avondale police officers responded to a single-vehicle crash near Litchfield Road and Village Parkway, where they found an injured motorcyclist. Goodyear Fire paramedics arrived and took the person to a hospital.

Police say speed and impairment are factors in the crash, and an investigation is underway.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.