Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in Litchfield Park

A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a crash in Litchfield Park on Sunday morning.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 4:21 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A motorcyclist is in critical condition after an overnight crash in Litchfield Park. Around 1:10 a.m. Avondale police officers responded to a single-vehicle crash near Litchfield Road and Village Parkway, where they found an injured motorcyclist. Goodyear Fire paramedics arrived and took the person to a hospital.

Police say speed and impairment are factors in the crash, and an investigation is underway.

