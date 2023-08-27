Your Life
Man hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Coolidge

Coolidge police say there is no threat to the public.
Coolidge police say there is no threat to the public.(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 7:13 PM MST
COOLIDGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Coolidge early Saturday morning.

Around 5:30 a.m., Coolidge Police received a call about a suicidal person near Signal Peak Road and Woodruff Lane. The caller told police that 74-year-old William Omtvedt returned home from a bar with an injury on his shoulder. While speaking with medical personnel, Omtvedt reportedly made suicidal statements and started looking for a gun, and the caller said he owned a revolver.

An officer soon arrived on the scene and was confronted by Omtvedt, who reportedly pointed a gun at the officer. Police say the officer feared for his life and shot Omtvedt. He was taken to the hospital. Details on his condition are unknown.

Coolidge Police say there is no threat to the public, and the Arizona Department of Public Safety will investigate the shooting. This is the 58th officer-involved shooting in the state this year.

