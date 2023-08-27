Man found dead in driveway of Tolleson home being investigated as ‘potential homicide’
TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man died Sunday morning after what Tolleson police believe he was shot to death outside a home.
Around 9:40 a.m., officers responded to reports of gunfire in a neighborhood near 91st Avenue and Van Buren Street, just south of Tolleson Union High School. Police found a man in the driveway and are investigating his death as a “potential homicide.” Police say this is an active investigation and haven’t said if there are any potential suspects.
