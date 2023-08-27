Man found dead in driveway of Tolleson home being investigated as ‘potential homicide’

TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man died Sunday morning after what Tolleson police believe he was shot to death outside a home.

Around 9:40 a.m., officers responded to reports of gunfire in a neighborhood near 91st Avenue and Van Buren Street, just south of Tolleson Union High School. Police found a man in the driveway and are investigating his death as a “potential homicide.” Police say this is an active investigation and haven’t said if there are any potential suspects.

Arizona’s Family will update you as soon as we learn more.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.