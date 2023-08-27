Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Man found dead in driveway of Tolleson home being investigated as ‘potential homicide’

Tolleson police are investigating the shooting death as a "potential homicide."
Tolleson police are investigating the shooting death as a "potential homicide."(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 11:35 AM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man died Sunday morning after what Tolleson police believe he was shot to death outside a home.

Around 9:40 a.m., officers responded to reports of gunfire in a neighborhood near 91st Avenue and Van Buren Street, just south of Tolleson Union High School. Police found a man in the driveway and are investigating his death as a “potential homicide.” Police say this is an active investigation and haven’t said if there are any potential suspects.

Arizona’s Family will update you as soon as we learn more.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It probably won't rain overnight.
Blowing dust, some rain possible around Phoenix from ‘Harold’ moisture
Expect heavy delays throughout the morning.
I-10 reopens near downtown Phoenix after man ‘lowered to safety’ from overpass bridge
The medical examiner said she got overheated and fell.
Cause of death revealed for hiker who went missing in north Phoenix
It happened at 39th Avenue and Cactus Road.
Possible bomb found sparked evacuations in north Phoenix
Hundreds of employees were caught off-guard with the announcement.
GM announces closure of Chandler facility, 900+ employees to be let go

Latest News

The football stadium will now be called “Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils.”
ASU to self-impose ‘bowl ban’ for upcoming football season
The university's football program said it has "self-imposed" a ban on itself from playing any...
Arizona State University tells NCAA, PAC-12 it won't play in upcoming season
First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Sunday 08/27/23 video thumbnail
First Alert Weather: Excessive Heat Warning thru Tuesday for Phoenix area
The Phoenix Police Department says officers responded to collect shell casings.
Phoenix neighborhood says shooting broke out at unruly party at short-term rental