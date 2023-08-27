Firefighters battle fire at Phoenix Children’s Hospital

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Crews are battling a fire that ignited at Phoenix Children’s Hospital on Sunday afternoon. The fire is located near 18th Street and Thomas Road. Information is limited, but the Phoenix Fire Department says Thomas Road will be closed from 16th and 20th streets, and commuters should avoid the area.

Firefighters are currently battling a first alarm structure fire near 18th St and Thomas Rd. Please avoid the area.



⚠️ Road Closure ⚠️



Thomas Rd will be closed from 16th St. to 20th St. for an unknown amount of time. pic.twitter.com/uliPesCFJR — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) August 27, 2023

