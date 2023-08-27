Firefighters battle fire at Phoenix Children’s Hospital
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 2:36 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Crews are battling a fire that ignited at Phoenix Children’s Hospital on Sunday afternoon. The fire is located near 18th Street and Thomas Road. Information is limited, but the Phoenix Fire Department says Thomas Road will be closed from 16th and 20th streets, and commuters should avoid the area.
