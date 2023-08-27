Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Excessive heat warning continues through Tuesday for Phoenix-area and western Arizona

First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Sunday 08/27/23
First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Sunday 08/27/23(Arizona's Family)
By Holly Bock
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 4:40 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Excessive Heat Warning continues for the Valley and western Arizona through Tuesday night as temperatures near 115 both Monday and Tuesday.

This is all because a ridge of high pressure continues to expand over the desert southwest and keep our temperatures warmer than normal. The normal for this time of the year is 105 degrees. These temperatures will be in record territory as well. The record for Monday and Tuesday is 113 degrees, set back in 2009. It looks to be pretty dry across the Valley to start the week, with isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms possible, mainly over the higher terrain. By Thursday and Friday, storm chances look better for the Valley.

By the end of the week, high pressure will shift to the east, and a low-pressure system off the Pacific Northwest will change our weather pattern. Storm chances are around 20-30% for Thursday and Friday; cooler temperatures are in the forecast. We are looking at 101 degrees Friday into the weekend.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It probably won't rain overnight.
Blowing dust, some rain possible around Phoenix from ‘Harold’ moisture
Expect heavy delays throughout the morning.
I-10 reopens near downtown Phoenix after man ‘lowered to safety’ from overpass bridge
The medical examiner said she got overheated and fell.
Cause of death revealed for hiker who went missing in north Phoenix
It happened at 39th Avenue and Cactus Road.
Possible bomb found sparked evacuations in north Phoenix
Hundreds of employees were caught off-guard with the announcement.
GM announces closure of Chandler facility, 900+ employees to be let go

Latest News

First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Sunday 08/27/23
First Alert Weather: Excessive Heat Warning in place for much of Arizona
First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Sunday 08/27/23 video thumbnail
First Alert Weather: Excessive Heat Warning thru Tuesday for Phoenix area
Arizona First Alert Forecast Update at 9 p.m. for Saturday, 8/26/2023.
First Alert Weather days ahead as excessive heat returns to metro Phoenix
Arizona First Alert Forecast Update at 5 p.m. on Saturday, 8/26/23.
Phoenix will see excessive heat into early next week