Excessive heat warning continues through Tuesday for Phoenix-area and western Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Excessive Heat Warning continues for the Valley and western Arizona through Tuesday night as temperatures near 115 both Monday and Tuesday.

This is all because a ridge of high pressure continues to expand over the desert southwest and keep our temperatures warmer than normal. The normal for this time of the year is 105 degrees. These temperatures will be in record territory as well. The record for Monday and Tuesday is 113 degrees, set back in 2009. It looks to be pretty dry across the Valley to start the week, with isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms possible, mainly over the higher terrain. By Thursday and Friday, storm chances look better for the Valley.

By the end of the week, high pressure will shift to the east, and a low-pressure system off the Pacific Northwest will change our weather pattern. Storm chances are around 20-30% for Thursday and Friday; cooler temperatures are in the forecast. We are looking at 101 degrees Friday into the weekend.

