E. coli found in water at Grand Canyon National Park

GRAND CANYON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Residents and visitors staying at parts of the Grand Canyon are asked to boil their water before drinking it due to bacteria found in the area’s water supply on Friday.

The Roaring Springs Water System says E. coli was discovered in the water supply of the Phantom Ranch area. The water can be contaminated when increased run-offs enter the drinking water source, such as after heavy rains, through a pipe break, or a water treatment failure.

This type of bacteria can make people sick, and those in the Phantom Ranch area are urged to boil their water until further notice to kill bacteria and other organisms. Symptoms from the contaminated water include diarrhea, cramps, nausea or headaches and may pose a risk to infants, children and people with weakened immune systems.

So far, the National Park Service says no sicknesses have been reported, control system adjustments were made, and the chlorination process was restarted. Samples are also being collected to find the source of the contamination.

