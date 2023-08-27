Your Life
ASU to self-impose ‘bowl ban’ for upcoming football season

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:34 AM MST
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona State University announced Sunday morning that it will not participate in any NCAA and Pac-12 postseason game for the upcoming season.

“Arizona State University has informed the NCAA and Pac-12 conference that it will self-impose a one-year postseason ban on its football program for the upcoming season. In light of the ongoing investigation and our membership obligation to maintain the confidentiality of the matter, we will not be commenting further at this time,” said Ray Anderson, Vice President for University Athletics. ESPN writer Pete Thamel first broke the story early Sunday morning, citing anonymous sources.

ASU’s football program has been mired in controversy stemming from allegations that former defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce helped break NCAA recruitment rules, specifically during the COVID-19 pandemic. The NCAA started an investigation into the allegations after documents were sent to the association in May 2021. The investigation led to five full-time coaches either being fired by the university or quitting.

ASU announced earlier in August its intention for the football program to leave Pac-12 for the Big-12.

