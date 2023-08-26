San Tan Valley veteran is gifted a new air conditioniner

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A veteran in San Tan Valley needed a new air conditioning unit, and he got one just in the nick of time on Friday. Former Marine Ariel Cepeda has a wife, three kids and three dogs and was worried about his home staying cool. His house is nearly 20 years old and still has the original air conditioner. It was having some problems. He signed up for ACE Home Services’ military members program, thinking he would get a free tuneup on Friday morning. But what he got was a brand new Goodman air conditioner worth $10,000. “Just ecstatic,” said Cepeda. “I’m head over the moon with joy.”

The old air conditioner actually stopped working on Friday morning, so the new unit came at the perfect time. “It was a miracle they came today to fix the A/C unit,” said Cepeda.

It’s great news for Cepeda, who was stationed at Luke Air Force Base for eight years and was a bulk fuel specialist in the reserves. The forecast calls for temperatures over 110 degrees. “I just feel very appreciative of what they do and head over heels saying, ‘Thanks for your service and all that stuff,’ and but I’m the one that’s grateful for them because they have literally saved my house from being destroyed by this A/C, by the heat,” said Cepeda.

This is the fourth year Ace Home Services has given a free air conditioner to a deserving veteran. “This is just a continuation of what we do every year. It’s very near and dear to our heart. We want to make sure that no Marine or any veteran has to suffer in extreme temperatures if they don’t have to,” said James Sesay with Ace Home Services. For more information about the military program, click/tap here.

