Rollover crash sends 2 teen boys to hospital in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two teen boys are in the hospital after a single-vehicle rollover crash in north Phoenix on Saturday. Just before 2 a.m., police arrived at the scene near 43rd Avenue and Stetson Hills Loop, north of Happy Valley Road. Four teen boys were inside the vehicle, and two were hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police say the other two boys stayed at the scene to speak with officers. The crash is still under investigation, but authorities say alcohol and speeding are suspected. Investigators haven’t revealed the boys’ ages.

