Police searching for man who reportedly shot bystander at Phoenix restaurant

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are searching for a man they say pulled out a gun and accidentally shot a woman in a restaurant back in June in west Phoenix.

The shooting happened on June 18 at JJ’s Bar and Billiards on Camelback Road just east of Loop 202. Police are searching for the 35-year-old man, described as 5′10″ with black hair and a goatee wearing a blue Los Angeles Dodgers cap. He also had tattoos on both forearms.

A Silent Witness flyer says the suspect, at around 10 p.m., got into an argument with another man at the restaurant. He allegedly pulled a handgun from his waistband and fired once, missing the other man but hitting an uninvolved woman. The suspect ran from the bar, and police are looking for help finding him.

You can call Silent Witness to report anonymously at 480-W-I-T-N-E-S-S, 480-948-6377, or 480-T-E-S-T-I-G-O for Spanish speakers. You can also leave an anonymous tip on the Silent Witness website at silentwitness.org. You remain completely anonymous and could earn a cash reward for information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the suspect(s) of this crime.

Phoenix police are for a man they say tried to shoot a man inside a restaurant but missed and hit a nearby bystander. (Silent Witness)

