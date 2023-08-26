Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Police searching for man who reportedly shot bystander at Phoenix restaurant

Police say the suspect got into an argument with a man, pulled out a gun, shot and missed. The...
Police say the suspect got into an argument with a man, pulled out a gun, shot and missed. The bullet hit a woman nearby.(Silent Witness)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 12:30 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are searching for a man they say pulled out a gun and accidentally shot a woman in a restaurant back in June in west Phoenix.

The shooting happened on June 18 at JJ’s Bar and Billiards on Camelback Road just east of Loop 202. Police are searching for the 35-year-old man, described as 5′10″ with black hair and a goatee wearing a blue Los Angeles Dodgers cap. He also had tattoos on both forearms.

A Silent Witness flyer says the suspect, at around 10 p.m., got into an argument with another man at the restaurant. He allegedly pulled a handgun from his waistband and fired once, missing the other man but hitting an uninvolved woman. The suspect ran from the bar, and police are looking for help finding him.

You can call Silent Witness to report anonymously at 480-W-I-T-N-E-S-S, 480-948-6377, or 480-T-E-S-T-I-G-O for Spanish speakers. You can also leave an anonymous tip on the Silent Witness website at silentwitness.org. You remain completely anonymous and could earn a cash reward for information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the suspect(s) of this crime.

Phoenix police are for a man they say tried to shoot a man inside a restaurant but missed and...
Phoenix police are for a man they say tried to shoot a man inside a restaurant but missed and hit a nearby bystander.(Silent Witness)

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It probably won't rain overnight.
Blowing dust, some rain possible around Phoenix from ‘Harold’ moisture
Expect heavy delays throughout the morning.
I-10 reopens near downtown Phoenix after man ‘lowered to safety’ from overpass bridge
It happened at 39th Avenue and Cactus Road.
Possible bomb found sparked evacuations in north Phoenix
Hundreds of employees were caught off-guard with the announcement.
GM announces closure of Chandler facility, 900+ employees to be let go
FILE - A bathtub ring of light minerals shows the high water line of Lake Mead near water...
Colorado River moves back to Tier 1 water restrictions; here’s what it means for Arizona

Latest News

Two men had to be rescued off different Valley trails Saturday morning.
2 men rescued from mountain trails as heat wave hits Arizona
Bryan Scott Bennett has been identified as the killer of college student Cathy Sposito. He was...
Pulled from the grave: Man tied to decades-old Prescott college student’s murder
Goodyear police say the teen was found with a gun.
Armed teen allegedly threatens girl after Goodyear high school football game
Two teen boys are in the hospital after a crash in north Phoenix.
Rollover crash sends 2 teen boys to hospital in north Phoenix