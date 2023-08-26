Most popular dog breeds in Arizona on International Dog Day

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s International Dog Day! From big dogs to small dogs to shaggy dogs to well-groomed dogs to brave dogs to scared dogs, we love these very good boys and girls. But which dogs are the most popular in Arizona?

Camp Bow Wow recently released its list of top dogs in every state based on its own company database of dogs signed up for its services. For big dogs, Arizona’s favorite appears, for the sixth year in a row, is the labrador retriever, including Lab mixes. The next four favorite big dogs are the goldendoodle, golden retrievers (mixed and purebred), German shepherds and Australian shepherds.

For small dogs, Camp Bow Wow finds that Arizona’s number one small dog is the miniature poodle. The next four are chihuahua, shih tzu, beagles and Yorkshire terriers.

For those thinking about adopting either a big dog or a small dog, Camp Bow Wow says to consider where you’re living. Small dogs are typically more suitable for apartments for their size and energy levels, while big dogs would probably need more open spaces to be active. However, as with many things in the world, there are expectations. How many of you know a small dog with that big dog energy?

“Some small breeds are big dogs at heart,” said Camp Bow Wow’s Animal Health and Behavioral Expert, Erin Askeland. “For example, even the smallest terriers tend to be high-energy and need lots of attention and exercise, while a large dog breed like a Great Dane is known to be fairly calm and lower-energy. Even though a dog’s breed may influence certain tendencies and behaviors, the breed alone should not determine whether to bring a specific dog into your home.”

Happy International Dog Day to all dogs and dog owners!

