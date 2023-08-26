Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office to use K-9s to sniff out fentanyl in jails

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has some new recruits that will sniff out drugs in its jails. Four new K-9s have been specially trained to find fentanyl and were sent to the law enforcement agency from Ohio. The four dogs all came from the same litter. The four dogs will start an eight-week training on Monday in Scottsdale. “We definitely look for a dog that has the drive,” said MCSO Sgt. Dustin Denning.

Once they complete their training and get their certifications, they’ll be working full-time in the jails to find fentanyl. This is the first time MCSO has gotten dogs specifically for sniffing out drugs in the jails. “I hope it will be a huge deterrent,” said Denning. “I want people to see us constantly in the jails when they first come into custody that way they know, ‘I better not bring in anything because I’m going to be caught for sure,’ having these dogs around me.”

Drug smuggling and overdoses have been a big problem in the MCSO jails. So far this year, 200 inmates have been taken to the hospital for overdoses behind bars, and eight of them died. “We have inmates that are so desperate to manage their drug addiction that they’re willing to put them into small baggies and put them into body cavities and try and get them past our detention officers into the jail to maintain their addiction or to profit from it inside the jail knowing that if that bag breaks they’ll likely die or if they get caught they’ll face additional charges,” said Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone.

He added the dogs are part of a three-prong approach, with detention officers also using body scanners to find drugs and a special resource team to search the cells. Eight scanners were brought in earlier this year. A few weeks ago, MCSO said it had to double the Narcan use in the Valley jails. “I don’t know if there’s been a more significant time in law enforcement history that we’ve seen drugs taking lives and posing this much of a threat not only to our population at large but in the jail system,” Penzone said. If everything goes smoothly, the K-9s will be working in the jails starting in November.

