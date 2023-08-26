Man in hospital after backyard shooting in Maryvale, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is hospitalized Saturday morning after a shooting at a house in Maryvale. The shooting happened near 76th and Whitton avenues, south of Indian School Road, around 12:45 a.m. Officers arrived at a large backyard gathering and found a man who was shot. He is in stable condition.

Phoenix Police learned that the suspect left the area before they arrived. Detectives are investigating the shooting and asking the public and anyone at the gathering to contact Silent Witness (480-948-6377) for information leading to an arrest.

