Record heat this weekend for parts of Arizona

An Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect today at 10 a.m. and continue through Tuesday...
An Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect today at 10 a.m. and continue through Tuesday evening.(Arizona's Family)
By April Warnecke
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 7:19 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A dangerous heat wave begins today for Arizona and will continue into early next week. An Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect today at 10 a.m. and continue through Tuesday evening. Afternoon temperatures will be near record levels today, with a high of 113. Tomorrow’s forecast high of 113 will tie the record for tomorrow’s date.

On Monday and Tuesday, the heat becomes more widespread and more intense. The forecast high for both days in Phoenix will break and then set records at 115 degrees. Morning temperatures in the low 90s are also at record levels.

Saturday through Tuesday are all First Alert weather days for the dangerous heat. Strong high pressure looks to keep temperatures hot and storms confined to the higher elevations.

Storm chances return to the Valley, and temperatures will drop slightly by the second half of next week.

